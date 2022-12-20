TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Buys Shares of 18,300 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,882 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $281.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,941 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.29 per share, for a total transaction of $387,887.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,061.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,799 and have sold 259,316 shares valued at $11,698,515. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

