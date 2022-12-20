TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 134,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter worth $83,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 48.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on VCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Vacasa Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Vacasa stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $512.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $412.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vacasa Profile

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.