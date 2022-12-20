TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Holdings Lessened by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for approximately 9.0% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $19,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after buying an additional 22,507,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,541,000 after buying an additional 11,445,541 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in TC Energy by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,956,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in TC Energy by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,930,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661,452 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in TC Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,646,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,298 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

NYSE TRP opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

