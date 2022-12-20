TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $11.19

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $11.89. TDCX shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 4 shares traded.
TDCX Trading Up 6.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.17.
Institutional Trading of TDCX
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDCX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in TDCX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TDCX in the 1st quarter valued at $6,393,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TDCX by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 82,235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TDCX in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TDCX
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
Further Reading
