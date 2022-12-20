Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TS traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 814,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,482. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $35.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Tenaris by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 332,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.