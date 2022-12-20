Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down to $8.17

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $7.89. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 37,699 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.80 to $7.70 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,083,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,727,000 after acquiring an additional 617,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,411 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,409,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,524,000 after purchasing an additional 316,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 327,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,037,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,841,000 after buying an additional 3,502,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

