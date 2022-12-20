Tenset Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $131.92 Million (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Tenset token can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00004291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a market cap of $131.92 million and approximately $160,669.58 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded 34% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,499,444 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

