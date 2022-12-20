Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $200.00. The company traded as low as $144.19 and last traded at $145.28, with a volume of 698550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.87.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSLA. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tesla Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 3,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $466.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

