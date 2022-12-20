Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,058 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.5% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 202,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 35,029 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 229,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 80,205 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 174,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $236,096.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,726,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.58 per share, for a total transaction of $596,095.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,713.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $236,096.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,726,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 24,826 shares of company stock worth $1,198,707. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,165. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.29). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $264.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

