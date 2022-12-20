TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 104,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,849,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,749.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.86%. Research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,412,000. M28 Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 1,047,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 520,900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

