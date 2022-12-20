The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 5.3% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.56. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.