The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 183,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

NYSE KO traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,279,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

