The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $52.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.40. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $66.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,756,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,756,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $9,287,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,069,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,029,775.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,272,289 shares of company stock valued at $39,147,301 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 35.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 155,476 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,933 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.