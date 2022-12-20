The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (MRC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.35 on February 1st

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRCGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MRC stock opened at GBX 191.80 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 191.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 187.63. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 158.33 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 278.50 ($3.38).

In other The Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Heather Hopkins purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £10,260 ($12,463.56).

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

