The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $656,951.90 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,863.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.23. 39,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average of $121.94. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $99.28 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,106 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 244.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 80.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

