The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,936 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 1.4% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $29,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.77.

Progressive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $127.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 90.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.94. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $99.28 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,298. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

