The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Position Decreased by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA decreased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at $833,455,264.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,842 shares of company stock worth $8,135,689 in the last 90 days. 27.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,120. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $167.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.26. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -33.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

