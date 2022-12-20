The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,001. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.32.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

