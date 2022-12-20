Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $530.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.