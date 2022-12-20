Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $153.15 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $153.15 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014230 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00040183 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020263 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00221461 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01550067 USD and is down -4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,183,519.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.