Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.99

Shares of Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

