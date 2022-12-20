Toncoin Price Up 12.8% This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.07 billion and $65.28 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00014236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VRES (VRS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00040349 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020305 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00222198 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.7022276 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $45,186,147.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

