TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Gap Down to $158.06

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $158.06, but opened at $153.72. TopBuild shares last traded at $157.50, with a volume of 1,861 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.25.

TopBuild Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.06 and a 200 day moving average of $173.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,050,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in TopBuild by 8.2% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in TopBuild by 462.1% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,412,000 after acquiring an additional 990,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TopBuild by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,699,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

