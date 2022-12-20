Torah Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.91 Million (VP)

Torah Network (VP) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. Torah Network has a market capitalization of $39.91 million and approximately $58,936.97 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Torah Network has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Torah Network token can currently be bought for $6.01 or 0.00035537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $905.99 or 0.05333465 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00493500 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.98 or 0.29240091 BTC.

Torah Network Token Profile

Torah Network launched on November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 6.50263999 USD and is down -7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $77,349.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torah Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Torah Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

