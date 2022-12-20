Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 455 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% during the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded up $9.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,388.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,366. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,440.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,257.30.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $25.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

