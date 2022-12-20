Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 2.4% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $13,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 9,722,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,012 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13,594.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 441,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,000 after acquiring an additional 438,693 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,981 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.02. 344,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.25. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

