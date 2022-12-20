Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $3.97 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $503,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 25,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

NYSE D traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

