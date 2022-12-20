Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $280,829,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 120.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,373,000 after purchasing an additional 735,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after buying an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.08. 12,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.36.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

