Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 17,562 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,562 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 180.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

BATS SMDV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.12. The company had a trading volume of 38,639 shares. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87.

