Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 4,866 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.65. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.