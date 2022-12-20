Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,510. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.72. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

