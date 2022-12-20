Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,010 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,250% compared to the average daily volume of 371 put options.

Taboola.com Price Performance

NASDAQ TBLA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 57,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,148. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $630.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $332.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

TBLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after buying an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Taboola.com by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,366 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,369,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taboola.com by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 81,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taboola.com by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 812,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 329,398 shares in the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

