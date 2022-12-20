Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,010 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,250% compared to the average daily volume of 371 put options.
NASDAQ TBLA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 57,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,148. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $630.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $332.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after buying an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Taboola.com by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,366 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,369,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taboola.com by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 81,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taboola.com by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 812,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 329,398 shares in the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
