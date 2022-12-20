TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRSWF. CIBC lowered TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 5.3 %

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

