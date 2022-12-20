Tribe Price Hits $0.21 (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $93.99 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.99 or 0.05333465 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00493500 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.98 or 0.29240091 BTC.

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

