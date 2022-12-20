Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.24

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Trine II Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trine II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,997,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,988,000. 54.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trine II Acquisition

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

