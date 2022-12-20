Trinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

