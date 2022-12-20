Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 702.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,389,000 after acquiring an additional 678,504 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,904,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,177,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,504,000 after acquiring an additional 542,841 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after acquiring an additional 448,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after acquiring an additional 350,201 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RPV stock opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.53. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $88.97.

