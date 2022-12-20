Trinity Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 9.0% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after purchasing an additional 794,359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,993,000 after purchasing an additional 787,080 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after purchasing an additional 716,957 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 891.6% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 770,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,067,000 after purchasing an additional 693,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $268.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $404.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

