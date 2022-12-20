Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TCOM. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $34.52 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.