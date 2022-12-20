Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $34.52

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.52, but opened at $33.48. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $33.76, with a volume of 21,967 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. Barclays boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. On average, analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,874 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Trip.com Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 17,724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at $24,762,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 132.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 39,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 48,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

