Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $18.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TGI opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.57 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

