Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Down 2.6%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 8,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 559,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TKC shares. TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,621,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 60,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 137.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 747,414 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 110,320 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 134.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 585,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 335,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 119,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.