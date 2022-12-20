U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after buying an additional 219,584 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 125,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232,488. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.