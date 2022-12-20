UBS Group Begins Coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CBRL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $139.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 103.38%.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

