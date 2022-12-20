UBS Group Begins Coverage on Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.07. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

About Revolve Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Revolve Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.