UMA (UMA) Achieves Market Cap of $110.77 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00009525 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $110.77 million and approximately $16.41 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars.

