UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,365,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,567 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $49,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,002,184 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78.

