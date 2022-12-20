Umee Price Tops $0.0062 on Exchanges (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Umee token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Umee has a market capitalization of $187.87 million and $282,178.22 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Umee has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Umee Profile

Umee launched on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. Umee’s official website is umee.cc. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Umee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

