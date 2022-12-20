UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Sees Large Volume Increase

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 70,093 shares.The stock last traded at $188.32 and had previously closed at $187.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

UniFirst Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.53.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 22.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UniFirst news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $702,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock worth $536,040. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 964,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,177,000 after purchasing an additional 116,961 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

