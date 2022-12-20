Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 254 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for 0.7% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1,303.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 154,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,008,000 after buying an additional 143,102 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 282,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.8 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $95.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.84. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

